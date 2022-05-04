Brady, Bucs to face Seahawks in first NFL Germany game

Tom Brady is due to feature in the first NFL regular season game held in Germany when Tampa Bay plays Seattle on November 13

Los Angeles (AFP) – Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Seattle Seahawks next season in the first NFL regular season fixture staged in Germany, the league confirmed on Wednesday.

Brady, who will continue with the Bucs after a dramatic off-season retirement U-turn, will headline the game against the Seahawks at Munich's Allianz Arena on November 13.

The fixture is one of five international games scheduled for the 2022 campaign, which include three in London, one in Munich and one in Mexico City.

The Minnesota Vikings will face the New Orleans Saints at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London on October 2 before the New York Giants face the Green Bay Packers at the same venue a week later.

The Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars will play at Wembley on October 30 before the Buccaneers' fixture with Seattle in Munich a fortnight later.

The final international game takes place at Mexico City's iconic Estadio Azteca on November 21, with the San Francisco 49ers facing the Arizona Cardinals.

