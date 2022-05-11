Brewers' Yelich hits for cycle for the third time

Milwaukee's Christian Yelich signals to the Brewers dugout after hitting a triple for a cycle in the ninth inning of a game against the Cincinnati Reds

Los Angeles (AFP) – Milwaukee's Christian Yelich hit for the cycle against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, the third time the Brewers slugger has achieved the feat.

Advertising Read more

Yelich's three career cycles -- hitting a single, double, triple and home run in the same game -- tie him with five other players for the most in Major League Baseball.

Yelich is the first to hit for the cycle three times against the same team. He did it against Cincinnati twice in 2018, the season he was named the National League Most Valuable Player.

On Wednesday, Yelich hit a double in the first inning, belted a 372-foot three-run home run in the third, singled in the fifth and hit a triple in the ninth.

The exploit wasn't enough to boost the Brewers to victory, however, as they fell 14-11 to the Reds in a game that featured the most runs in a contest so far this season.

The Brewers became the first team this season to lose after scoring 10 or more runs.

© 2022 AFP