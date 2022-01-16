Brignone edges Suter in Zauchensee super-G

Zauchensee (Austria) (AFP) – Italy's Federica Brignone notched up her second victory of the season when she won the women's World Cup super-G in the Austrian resort of Zauchensee on Sunday.

Brignone timed 1min 10.84sec to edge out Swiss rival Corinne Suter by four-hundredths of a second, with Austrian Ariane Raedler rounding out the podium (+0.17).

The victory was the 18th on the World Cup circuit for the 31-year-old Brignone, who became the first Italian to win the women's overall title when she claimed that globe in 2020.

It was her second of the season after having previously won the super-G in St Moritz in December.

Swiss favourite Lara Gut-Behrami finished 10th, at 0.64sec, while Brignone's teammate Sofia Goggia, who fell heavily in Saturday's downhill, managed to take to the starting-gate but could only come in 19th.

© 2022 AFP