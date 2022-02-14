Britain's Muir ends indoor season due to back injury

London (AFP) – Britain's Laura Muir has cut short her indoor season following a back problem, the Olympic silver medallist announced Monday.

The Scot, second in last year's 1,500 metres final at the Tokyo Games, recently suffered a back injury that has taken longer than expected to heal.

Muir has now withdrawn from the Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham on Saturday and next week's British Indoor Championships. She had previously decided against competing at next month's World Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

"I am sad to announce that I am not going to be able to compete at this weekend's Muller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham," Muir, 28, said on Twitter.

"After further investigation on Friday into an injury I sustained a few weeks ago, I have to take some time off running to recover.

"Unfortunately this means my indoor season will not happen this year. I am gutted to miss the Muller Indoor Grand Prix especially as I have such fond memories of the event from previous years.

"My training had been going very well and I was really excited to get back racing in front of a home crowd. Sorry you won't see me racing on Saturday. The athlete line up at the Grand Prix is as world class as always and it is set to be a fantastic competition to spectate."

