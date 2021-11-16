Britain's Prince Charles visits Jordan

Amman (AFP) – Prince Charles and his wife Camilla arrived in Amman Tuesday to begin a tour of Jordan and Egypt, their first since the coronavirus pandemic began last year.

The prince's visit comes amid concerns about the health of Queen Elizabeth II, who missed the annual Remembrance service at the Cenotaph in London on Sunday "having sprained her back".

Britain's heir apparent and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall were expected to meet King Abdullah II and Queen Rania later Tuesday.

They were also due to visit Al-Maghtas, or Bethany Beyond the Jordan, the site where the faithful believe Jesus Christ was baptised.

Jordan is a close British ally but the king has recently come under pressure over leaks pointing to offshore wealth, as well as an alleged coup plot against him earlier this year.

During his visit, Prince Charles is also expected to meet representatives of humanitarian organisations that he supports, including the UN refugee agency.

Jordan hosts some 650,000 Syrian refugees who are registered with the UN, but Amman estimates that more than a million Syrians live in the country.

"The tour will focus on the climate crisis and will explore how leaders can implement commitments following COP26," the royal couple's Twitter account said last month.

They will also visit the Greco-Roman archaeological site of Um Qais, north of Amman, as well as the Jordan Museum and the Royal Scientific Society.

On Thursday, he will head to Egypt, which is expected to host the next round of the UN climate summit in the resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh next year.

A reception will be held for the prince and duchess at the Great Pyramids of Giza.

Their press office said Prince Charles would also participate in an interfaith discussion.

© 2021 AFP