Airbnb seeks valuation up to $35 bn in IPO filing

Airbnb moved closer to a stock market debut with an updated filing seeking a valuation up to $35 billion

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

Airbnb is seeking to raise some $2.6 billion in its upcoming share offering, which could give the home-sharing giant a valuation as high as $35 billion, an updated regulatory filing showed Tuesday.

The California group said its initial public offering would include some 51.9 million shares in a range of $44 to $50.

The latest filing appeared to confirm an upbeat outlook for Airbnb, which has claimed its home-sharing model has proved resilient during the global coronavirus pandemic with travelers seeking safer lodgings and avoiding crowded hotels.

Airbnb offered no date for the start of trading, which is expected sometime this month under the trading symbol ABNB.

The company may still update its offering price, but at current levels the valuation would be as much as $35 billion including restricted stock and options. The IPO would raise between $2.1 billion and $2.6 billion at the current range.

The San Francisco-based startup released details of its finances last month as part of its regulatory filing.

It delivered a $219 million profit in the three months ending in September, but nonetheless lost $697 million in the first nine months of the year amid a 32 percent revenue drop as the Covid-19 outbreak crushed the travel sector.

Airbnb revenue slipped to $2.5 billion in the first nine months of 2020 from $3.7 billion a year earlier. Its losses for the nine-month period were roughly in line with last year's level.

The company has had mostly losing quarters, according to the filing, but has reported profits in the third quarter of each year from 2018.

But Airbnb said its unique business model has proven to be valuable both for hosts and travelers seeking a safe environment during the global health crisis.

© 2020 AFP