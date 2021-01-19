French series 'Lupin' tops 'Queen's Gambit' views on Netflix

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

The Netflix-produced series "Lupin" will have been watched in 70 million households within its first month, setting a record for a French TV show, the streaming platform forecast on Tuesday.

On the basis of current trends the series -- starring Omar Sy of "Untouchable" fame -- will have breezed past Netflix's biggest recent blockbuster "The Queen's Gambit" which has 62 million views and other English-language hits including "Bridgerton".

The Netflix projection covers the 28 days to February 5, the company told AFP.

"70 million, that's crazy", Omar Sy tweeted. "So proud that Lupin is the first French series to have such an international success."

Only half of the first season's 10 episodes have so far been available on Netflix.

They are top of the viewing charts in around 10 countries, including Brazil, Vietnam, Argentina and Spain.

The 1905 book on which the series is loosely based, "Arsene Lupin -- Gentleman Burglar" by French novelist Maurice Leblanc -- has shot to the top of book sales on Amazon.fr since the release of the TV show.

In the series, based in modern-day Paris, Sy plays Assane Diop who uses the gentleman thief and master of disguise as his inspiration in his quest to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family.

The series, produced by Gaumont, was mostly written by Briton George Kay, whose past work includes "Killing Eve", "Criminal" and "The Hour".

It has a 7.4 out of 10 rating, according to a review compilation by the Internet Movie Database.

