Renewables become biggest UK electricity source: study

Britain is betting on wind power, particularly those built offshore, to reduce its use of fossil fuels to generate electricity

London (AFP)

Renewable energy beat fossil fuels last year to become the largest source of electricity in Britain, according to a study.

Biomass, hydro, solar and wind generated a record 42 percent of UK electricity in 2020, showed a study this week from climate think tanks Ember and Agora Energiewende.

Fossil fuels -- mainly gas -- accounted for 41 percent, the pair added in a statement.

In 2019, renewables accounted for 37 percent and fossil fuels 45.

The study also revealed that offshore wind turbines generated a record 24 percent of Britain's electricity last year.

That compared with 20 percent in 2019 and was double the level in 2015.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently vowed to quadruple Britain's offshore wind power capability within the next decade, as part of plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Britain hosts the UN's COP26 global climate change summit in Glasgow in November.

