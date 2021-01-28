Samsung boosts dividends as ruling family faces giant tax bill

Samsung this week reported a jump in fourth quarter net profit, but warned of uncertainties over the pandemic and lower earnings in the first quarter of 2021

Seoul (AFP)

Samsung Electronics on Thursday announced plans for a huge one-off dividend payment for shareholders with its controlling family facing a multi-billion-dollar inheritance tax bill.

Chairman Lee Kun-hee, the richest man in South Korea, left his children a monumental fortune when he died in October, along with a tax tab reported to be more than $10 billion.

The group's flagship subsidiary Samsung Electronics said it would give a "one-time special cash dividend" to shareholders on top of their regular payment -- and more than four times higher -- as part of its full-year results.

The special payout was part of a previously-announced plan, but Yonhap news agency reported the amount was "far higher than the market estimate".

The tech giant -- the world's largest maker of smartphones and memory chips -- also announced a new increased three-year shareholder return programme.

Analysts say the payments will help the conglomerate's heirs -- including Samsung Electronics vice-chairman and de facto leader Lee Jae-yong -- meet a gargantuan tax bill.

Under South Korean law, Lee Kun-hee's estate is taxed at 50 percent -- in addition to a 20 percent surcharge on stocks he held as the largest shareholder in a firm.

Reports have estimated that around 11.4 trillion won ($10.2 billion) in inheritance taxes will be due on the late patriarch's stock assets alone.

"Samsung C&T is one of the biggest shareholders of Samsung Electronics and Lee Jae-yong is the biggest shareholder of Samsung C&T," said Kim Dae-jong, a business professor at Sejong University.

"Around 2,000 won per share is an astonishing amount and it will greatly ease the burden of inheritance tax," he added.

Samsung this month reported a 26 percent jump in fourth quarter net profit from a year earlier, but warned of ongoing uncertainties over the pandemic and lower earnings in the first quarter of 2021 owing to falling prices.

Lee Jae-yong is currently in prison after being sentenced to two and a half years last week in a retrial over a sprawling corruption scandal, a ruling that analysts say could complicate the decision-making process at the top of the company.

