Skip to main content
#Covid-19
France
Europe
International
Science & Technology
Culture
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

PayPal says halting online payment services within India

Issued on:

Online payments giant PayPal said Friday it will halt domestic financial transactions within India, bowing out of a vast market buoyed by coronavirus restrictions
Online payments giant PayPal said Friday it will halt domestic financial transactions within India, bowing out of a vast market buoyed by coronavirus restrictions Eric PIERMONT AFP/File
1 min
Advertising

New Delhi (AFP)

Online payments giant PayPal said Friday it will halt domestic financial transactions within India, bowing out of a vast market buoyed by recent coronavirus restrictions.

Multinational giants, including WhatsApp, Google and Alibaba, have for months been locked in a tense battle over the fast-growing digital payments market in the nation of 1.3 billion, expected to be worth $500 billion by 2025.

But PayPal on Friday said it would instead focus on developing more international sales for Indian businesses from April.

"This means we will no longer offer domestic payment services within India from 1 April," the California-based company added in a statement.

The firm did not say why it was ending its online payments service, available on a number of popular Indian apps.

PayPal said it processed $1.4 billion worth of international sales for over 360,000 merchants in India last year.

© 2021 AFP

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.