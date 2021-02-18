Samosa stimulus, dosa deficit?: Yellen takes up Indian cooking amid pandemic

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, pictured on February 5, 2021, says her family has been experimenting with Indian cooking during the pandemic

Washington (AFP)

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said her family of economists have turned to cooking new kinds of food during the pandemic lockdown, including their current favorite: Indian fare.

"We've taken up a lot of cooking, because we haven't been eating out very much," Yellen said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday.

"My family's been experimenting with lots of new kinds of cooking, especially Indian which we've been enjoying."

Yellen, who was known for joining colleagues out for meals at favorite restaurants, did not specify what recipes she has tried with her husband, Nobel laureate George Akerlof and son, an economics professor.

