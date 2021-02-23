Marriott names new CEO after Sorenson death

Marriott named a new top executive this week to replace Arne Sorenson, who died at 62 after a battle with cancer

Washington (AFP)

Marriott International on Tuesday appointed Anthony Capuano as chief executive, replacing Arne Sorenson, who died last week following a battle with cancer.

"Tony has played a critical role in Marriott's growth over the last decade," said JW Marriott, Jr, executive chairman of the world's largest hotel group.

"He will be a terrific leader as we continue to advance our growth strategy while also navigating the market dynamics of the Covid-19 pandemic," he said in a statement.

Capuano was president of global development, design and operations services at thechain.

Sorenson, only the third CEO in Marriott's history, died last week at age 62 after battling pancreatic cancer, according to the company.

Marriott picked Stephanie Linnartz, head of consumer operations, as president of the hotel group.

She and Capuano had shared duties of acting CEOs after Sorenson stepped away in early February and during the board search for a new top executive.

