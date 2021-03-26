US personal income declines 7.1% in February: govt

US consumers spent less in February as the effect of government stimulus checks wore off, but spending could rebound sharply in March thanks to another round of checks

Washington (AFP)

US personal income plunged 7.1 percent in February as the effect of stimulus checks approved late last year faded, the Commerce Department said on Friday.

The data was in line with analysts expectations, but nonetheless a significant change from the upwardly revised 10.1 percent income growth in January, when consumers were receiving checks intended to encourage spending amid the pandemic downturn.

"The decrease in personal income in February was more than accounted for by a decrease in government social benefits to persons," the Commerce Department said, adding that pandemic business restrictions in the month also affected the data, leading income to drop by more than $1.5 trillion.

Spending fell by $149 billion or 1.0 percent, slightly worse than forecast, with a $155.9 billion decline in spending on goods offset by a $7 billion increase in services spending.

Prices grew at a less-than-expected 0.2 percent in February, 1.6 percent higher than the same month in 2020.

The lack of an uptick in prices may soothe stock markets, which have grown wary that the $900 billion relief measure Congress approved in December and a $1.9 trillion bill approved this month, will overheat the economy and cause inflation to rise.

That could prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates from their zero level sooner than they expect to in 2024, ending the easy money policies that have helped indices rebound sharply over the past year even as the wider economy has suffered.

The savings rate also fell to 13.6 percent with $2.4 trillion in consumers' pockets, about where it was in December before the checks were mailed out.

The relief measure passed this month doles out another round of checks of as much as $1,400 per-person, and Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics said to expect a similar dynamic in that month's data, with income climbing again.

"Overall, prospects for growth have brightened on a combination of factors, including progress on vaccinations, although virus cases have been edging up in recent days," she said.

"As restrictions are relaxed and support measures are delivered, household spending is set to lift growth in" the first quarter, she added.

© 2021 AFP