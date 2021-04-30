Asian markets sink as traders fail to take up Wall St baton

Growth in China's manufacturing activity slowed last month, with officials pointing to a global shortage of shipping containers among other problems

Hong Kong (AFP)

Asian markets turned lower Friday as investors struggled to take the lead from a record performance on Wall Street, and following below-forecast Chinese factory data.

News that US growth had accelerated more than six percent in the first quarter and jobless claims continued to fall to new pandemic-era lows reinforced the view that the recovery in the world's top economy was well on track.

That came after the head of the Federal Reserve had reiterated the bank's commitment to keeping monetary policy ultra-loose until it is satisfied the economy is strong enough.

In response the S&P 500 hit another record, helped by a string of outsized earnings from tech heavyweights including Apple, Facebook and Google.

But, after a broadly upbeat week Asia was unable to build on the positive run, with most markets in negative territory.

Hong Kong led the losses, with tech firms including JD.com, Meituan and Tencent taking a hit after China ramped up its crackdown on the sector by summoning 13 companies to call for changes to their fintech operations.

The group was told to heed the case of ecommerce titan Alibaba, which was hit with a record $2.78 billion fine by regulators for abusing its dominant market position.

Adding to the selling pressure was a report showing growth in China's factory activity slowed last month, hit by a global shortage of shipping containers, supply chain problems and rising freight rates.

There were also losses in Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Wellington and Manila, though Singapore and Jakarta edged up.

Still, observers remain upbeat about the outlook as vaccinations pick up and lockdowns are eased, while vast sums of government and central bank cash swirls around the economy.

"All evidence still points to continued support from both fiscal and monetary policy against a backdrop of accelerating corporate earnings," Mark Haefele, at UBS Global Wealth Management, said.

"This reinforces our view that markets can advance further, with cyclical parts of the market -- such as financials, energy, and value stocks -- likely to benefit most from the global upswing."

- Key figures around 0230 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.5 percent at 28,908.38 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.6 percent at 28,848.28

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.7 percent at 3,449.73

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.2120 from $1.2118 at 2130 GMT

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3947 from $1.3940

Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.83 pence from 86.91 pence

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 108.76 yen from 108.92 yen

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.5 percent at $64.67 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.5 percent at $68.25 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 0.7 percent at 34,060.36 (close)

London - FTSE 100: FLAT at 6,961.48 (close)

