Germany's Lufthansa fires up 'jumbo' jet to meet Mallorca demand

Before the pandemic, around five million German tourists visited the island of Mallorca each year.

Frankfurt (AFP)

German airline Lufthansa said Friday it was taking "extraordinary measures" to meet surging bookings for the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca, deploying a jumbo jet to ferry passengers from Frankfurt.

The group said it had seen a jump in reservations from German sunseekers in recent weeks, as concerns about the pandemic ease thanks to falling infection numbers and vaccination progress across Europe.

To meet demand, Lufthansa said it would swap the 215-seat Airbus A321 that usually plies the Frankfurt-Mallorca route for its Boeing 747-8 "jumbo jet".

The 747, also known as the "Queen of the Skies", can carry 364 people and is the largest plane in Lufthansa's fleet.

The super-large planes normally fly transatlantic routes but have been mostly grounded since the pandemic upended air travel.

"Lufthansa is taking extraordinary measures in order to respond to a significant increase in booking demand for flights to Palma de Mallorca," the airline said in a statement.

The jumbo jet will be used for four weekends over July and August, it added, Europe's key summer travel season.

Mallorca is one of the most popular tourist destinations for Germans and is sometimes affectionately referred to as Germany's "17th state".

