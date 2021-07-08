ECB sets new inflation target, eyes climate in strategic overhaul

The ECB's strategy overhaul "would sound the death-knell for the Bundesbank tradition, which has always emphasised the risks of high inflation," Capital Economics analysts said

The ECB on Thursday set a new inflation target and integrated climate change considerations into its monetary policy strategy, the first major overhaul of its goals and tools in almost two decades.

The bank will in future take into account companies' environmental credentials when considering whether an asset can qualify as collateral or be purchased by the Frankfurt institution.

It will also begin carrying out "climate stress tests" to assess the Eurosystem's risk exposure to climate change, as concerns grew over the accelerating warming of Earth.

Drastic changes in the environment could have an impact on employment, output or even financial stability, the bank said, arguing that taking into account climate factors was therefore well within its mandate of ensuring price stability.

The sea change came after an 18-month strategic review -- the first since 2003.

Besides consulting financial experts, the ECB also heard from the general public, civil society organisations and academia in the review.

Key among things to go is the ECB's old inflation target of "close to, but below" 2.0 percent, a goal that was agreed in 2003 when rapid price increases were a real concern.

Inflation in the 19-nation eurozone has stayed stubbornly low for years despite unprecedented economic stimulus from the ECB, keeping the target well out of reach and fuelling calls for a rethink.

On Thursday, the board said it had agreed on a "two percent" target, that will also allow prices to rise above that cap temporarily after a long period of undershooting the goal.

"The Governing Council considers that price stability is best maintained by aiming for a 2 percent inflation target over the medium term," it said in a statement.

The bank called it a "symmetric" target, meaning that it was just as "undesirable" to fall below it as it was to overshoot.

Nevertheless, it concedes that there might be a "transitory period in which inflation is moderately above target".

The move came after the US Federal Reserve, which last year pledged more leeway, allowing inflation to rise above 2.0 percent "for some time" before raising interest rates, to boost employment.

ECB chief Christine Lagarde, who is to give a press conference later Thursday, said in a statement that the "new strategy is a strong foundation that will guide us in the conduct of monetary policy in the years to come."

Hinting at the new inflation target in September, she had said that the eurozone should have an inflation goal "that the public can easily understand" and is calculated in a way that better reflects people's everyday lives.

Analysts at Capital Economics said the change to the inflation target was a "historic shift for the ECB".

"Whereas the Bank has until now always had among the most 'hawkish' mandates of all major central banks, this would bring it into line with the mainstream," they said.

"As such, it would sound the death-knell for the Bundesbank tradition, which has always emphasised the risks of high inflation above all else."

