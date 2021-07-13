JPMorgan Chase profits surge, as better economy boosts loan quality

JPMorgan Chase reported that earnings more than doubled as it it reported profits from funds that had been set aside earlier in the pandemic for bad loans

New York (AFP)

JPMorgan Chase said Tuesday that second-quarter earnings more than doubled to $11.9 billion, as it reported profits from funds that had been set aside earlier in the pandemic for bad loans.

The big US bank, kicking off the earnings season for the sector, benefited from $3 billion that had been set aside as reserves in case clients defaulted.

JPMorgan budgeted $8.9 billion for bad loans in the year-ago period, when much of the economy remained closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In the second quarter, it reported just $734 million in charge-offs for bad loans.

"Consumer and wholesale balance sheets remain exceptionally strong as the economic outlook continues to improve," said Chief Executive Jamie Dimon.

But revenues for the period fell eight percent to $30.5 billion, as the bank's trading business saw much less activity compared with the year-ago level.

JPMorgan scored much higher profits in consumer banking, thanks to the reserve releases.

But home-lending revenue fell and credit card and auto revenues were flat.

Dimon alluded to the heavy role of reserve releases in the bank's results, which topped expectations.

"This quarter we once again benefited from a significant reserve release as the environment continues to improve, but as we have said before, we do not consider these core or recurring profits," he said.

Shares fell 0.6 percent to $157.03 in pre-market trading.

