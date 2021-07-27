Apple quarterly profit nearly doubles to $21.7 bn

This illustration photo taken on May 24, 2021 shows the Apple stock market ticker symbol AAPL displayed on an iPhone screen and reflected in the logo of an iMac computer

San Francisco (AFP)

Apple said Tuesday its profit in the just-ended quarter nearly doubled to $21.7 billion on growth in iPhone sales and digital services.

Revenue surged 36 percent from a year ago to $81.4 billion, the best ever for the tech titan's fiscal third quarter.

"This quarter, our teams built on a period of unmatched innovation by sharing powerful new products with our users, at a time when using technology to connect people everywhere has never been more important,” said chief executive Tim Cook.

Apple shares were little changed in after-market trading following the results, which were stronger than most forecasts.

The California giant said revenue from iPhone sales jumped some 50 percent and posted increases for its increasingly important services such as digital payments and music.

"Our record June quarter operating performance included new revenue records in each of our geographic segments, double-digit growth in each of our product categories, and a new all-time high for our installed base of active devices," said chief financial officer Luca Maestri.

The results come with Apple and other tech giants facing heightened pressure from antitrust enforcers around the world for their dominance of key economic sectors, which has increased during the pandemic.

© 2021 AFP