New York Auto Show canceled due to Covid-19

New York (AFP)

The New York auto show pulled the plug on its 2021 edition on Wednesday, citing the uptick in Covid-19 cases and new government measures to limit the outbreak.

The gathering, scheduled for late August, was to be one of the first major trade shows at New York's Javits Center and now becomes among the first to fall victim to the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus.

"It is with great disappointment that the upcoming 2021 New York International Automobile Show at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center has been cancelled due to the growing incidences of the Covid-19 Delta variant and the increased measures announced recently by State and local officials to stop its spread," Mark Schienberg, the event's president, said in a statement.

The 121-year-old show, which is normally held in the spring, was pushed back due to the pandemic and rescheduled for August 20-29.

Schienberg cited developments on Covid-19 "over the past few weeks, and especially within the last few days" as the impetus for the cancelation.

As New York vaccinations picked up earlier in the year, organizers were excited about the prospect of holding the event.

"All signs were positive, and the show was coming together stronger than ever, but today is a different story," he said.

With Delta cases picking up, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday announced the Big Apple would be the first major US city to require proof of vaccination for people at indoor venues such as restaurants, gyms and shows.

Face masks are still required on mass transportation, and more stores and establishments in the city have been reinstituting mask requirements in recent days.

Several other events are still scheduled to go forward in the coming weeks at the Javits Center, which was set to reopen for big events this month after serving as a mass Covid-19 vaccination site through July.

The center's website lists the NY Now retail-oriented gathering and the JA New York jewelry show, among other events.

© 2021 AFP