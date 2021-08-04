Rihanna 'worth $1.7bn': Forbes

Ballin' bigger than LeBron: Forbes estimates Rihanna is now worth $1.7 billion, thanks chiefly to the value of her cosmetics company Fenty Beauty

Los Angeles (AFP)

Singer and businesswoman Rihanna is worth a whopping $1.7 billion, Forbes said Wednesday, making her one of the richest woman musicians on the planet.

The R&B songstress parlayed success in the singles charts into a huge make-up and fashion empire, with earnings that now dwarf those of other music megastars like Madonna and Beyonce.

The Barbados-born Robyn Rihanna Fenty exploded onto the scene in 2005, and logged global hits like "We Found Love" and "Umbrella", a collaboration with Jay-Z.

But while downloads and tour tickets have contributed to her wealth, it is her business know-how that has rocketed her into the ranks of the uber-wealthy.

Forbes, which regularly compiles lists of the world's richest people, said Wednesday it estimated around $1.4 billion of her nest egg comes from the value of cosmetics company Fenty Beauty, a partnership with French fashion giant LVMH.

Fenty Beauty, which launched in 2017 with the goal of promoting inclusivity, produces make-up to match dozens of different skin tones.

Rihanna's lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, also contributes to her net worth, Forbes said, pegging the company at $270 million.

Although she has not produced an album since 2016, Rihanna still holds sway over legions of fans, with more than 100 million followers on Instagram and Twitter.

