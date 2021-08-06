Stocks stable, dollar up before US jobs data

Investor sentiment has been dampened by the global spread of the Delta coronavirus variant

Stock markets steadied and the dollar firmed Friday before the release of monthly US jobs data that will highlight strength of recovery in the world's biggest economy.

Around midday, European equities were mirroring a sluggish end to the week for Asian stocks.

Wall Street indices hit fresh record highs Thursday after data showed another fall in applications for US unemployment benefits.

US trade balance figures meanwhile contained hints of an end to supply chain snarls that have driven up prices.

In Europe, official data Friday showed German industrial output slumped again in June as businesses continued to contend with shortages of raw materials and components.

Friday sees US payroll data that could give fresh clues as to when the Federal Reserve may begin to taper coronavirus support measures and put the brakes on inflation.

"If the data shows that the unemployment rate is improving..., we are more than likely to see a more hawkish side of the Fed when it comes to their monetary policy," noted Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Avatrade.

Despite more records on Wall Street, broader market sentiment has been dampened this week by the global spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.

"Delta concerns remain, though markets continue to view it more in the window of delay rather than derail given the high efficacy of vaccines," said Tapas Strickland at National Australia Bank.

"Nevertheless, a number of US companies have pushed back the date when they expect most workers to return to offices given the spread of Delta," he added.

In Asia on Friday, Hong Kong's main stocks index finished down 0.1 percent on weakness in banking shares.

But Tencent was up nearly four percent to pare the week's losses after signs of a regulatory crackdown on the online gaming industry by Beijing.

Fellow entertainment company Nintendo was among the biggest losers on the Tokyo exchange, diving more than seven percent after reporting a worse-than-expected quarterly profit.

The Nikkei was up 0.3 percent at the close while Shanghai was down 0.2 percent.

Sydney closed up 0.4 percent despite city authorities reporting a record number of new Covid infections and warning residents to brace for worse to come, with around two-thirds of Australia's population now in virus lockdown.

Elsewhere, oil prices climbed with a report showing increases in US crude exports amid demand recovery in coronavirus-hit markets.

"India posted twice as strong demand for US crude, implying once a country gets beyond the Delta variant, crude demand will surge quickly," said Edward Moya of OANDA.

India's economic bounce-back from its devastating Covid wave earlier this year has seen rising inflation but its central bank kept rates at record lows for a seventh straight month on Friday.

