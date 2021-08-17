Walmart reports solid US sales growth, lifts forecast

Walmart reported another quarter of solid US sales growth as its business evolves during the pandemic
New York (AFP)

Walmart lifted its full-year forecast Tuesday following another solid performance at its US stores in the second quarter even as e-commerce growth slowed compared with earlier in the pandemic.

The giant US retailer cited an especially good performance in its grocery business as it reported a 2.4 percent increase in revenues to $141 billion.

Profits dropped 34 percent to $4.3 billion compared with the year-ago quarter.

Walmart Chief Executive Doug McMillon touted the results as "another strong quarter in every part of our business" in a news release that made no mention of the Delta variant that has sparked new restrictions in some parts of the United States.

Late last month, Walmart reinstituted a mask requirement on employees in areas of the United States with high rates of Covid-19.

The results underscored Walmart's resonance to US consumers as the conditions under Covid-19 have evolved considerably compared with the year-ago period when online sales soared and US households were fortified by government stimulus payments.

Walmart's US stores enjoyed a 5.2 percent jump in US comparable sales, while international revenues fell following a series of divestitures.

Besides grocery, Walmart also said sales were strong in pets, beauty and baby products, while apparel and travel-related goods were additionally in demand as customers socialize more in the wake of Covid-19 vaccines.

Walmart raised its full-year sales outlook to "slightly positive" after previously projecting a decline. The outlook for earnings per share of $6.20 to $6.35 is also higher than Walmart's earlier forecast.

Shares declined 0.9 percent to $149.35 in pre-market trading.

