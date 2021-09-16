FedEx to hire 90,000 workers in US ahead of holidays

FedEx will hire 90,000 workers in the United States ahead of the holiday season, a bigger number than usual

New York (AFP)

FedEx announced Thursday plans to hire 90,000 workers across its US network as it gears up for the holiday season amid increased e-commerce demand.

The package delivery company plans "National Hiring Day" events in several cities on September 23, including Dallas, Atlanta and Memphis, Tennessee.

FedEx typically adds thousands of workers in the fall months ahead of the holiday season, but this year's recruitment drive is bigger than normal. The company added 70,000 workers for the 2020-21 holiday season.

This year's push also comes amid a crunch for frontline workers that has prompted companies such as Amazon, Walmart and McDonald's to boost pay.

Open positions at Fedex include package handler, operations manager, forklift driver, customs trade coordinator and courier, the company said in press release.

FedEx also wants to hire 500 "highly specialized" workers in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) realm.

The aim in adding more data scientists and data engineers is to "help enable the company to achieve the mission of delivering market-leading experiences that delight customers with simple, personal, and proactive interactions," FedEx said.

