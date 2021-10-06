IMF board meets with Georgieva amid data manipulation probe

An investigation found IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva was among World Bank officials who manipulated data in favor of China

Advertising Read more

Washington (AFP)

The IMF Executive Board on Wednesday announced it had met with Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva after an investigation found she manipulated data in favor of China while in a senior role at the World Bank.

The investigation by law firm WilmerHale released last month found that during her time as World Bank CEO, Georgieva was among top officials who pressured staff into changing data to China's benefit in the 2018 edition of its closely watched Doing Business report.

In a brief statement, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said the board "met today with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva as part of its ongoing review of the matter raised by WilmerHale's investigation of the World Bank's Doing Business 2018 report."

"The Executive Board remains committed to a thorough, objective and timely review and expects to meet again soon for further discussion," he added.

The board comprised of 24 members and the managing director met earlier this week with representatives from WilmerHale. Rice declined to comment on whether Georgieva attended that meeting.

The World Bank has since scrapped the report that ranked nations based on their investment climate, while Georgieva, who took the top job at the International Monetary Fund in 2019, has called the investigation's findings "wrong" and said she "did not pressure anyone to alter any reports."

© 2021 AFP