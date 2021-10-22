Evergrande pays overdue offshore bond: state media

Fears that Evergrande could collapse and send shockwaves through the Chinese economy have rattled buyers and markets

Beijing (AFP)

Fears that Evergrande could collapse and send shockwaves through the Chinese economy have rattled buyers and markets, and shares plunged as the group resumed trading Thursday after a two-week halt.

But on Friday, the state-backed Securities Times said the embattled developer has wired an $83.5 million payment first due on September 23, citing "relevant channels".

It said bondholders would receive the payout before Saturday -- the end of a 30-day grace period.

In a statement this week, the Shenzhen-based group said it has made no further progress on asset disposals to raise capital, after a potential deal to sell a 50.1 percent stake in its property services arm fell through.

Evergrande sold a $1.5 billion stake in a regional Chinese bank in September.

Beijing has insisted any fallout from the Evergrande crisis could be contained.

Evergrande is believed to have missed several offshore bond payments but agreed a deal in September to pay interest on a domestic bond.

