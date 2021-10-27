Ford lifts forecast, citing better semiconductor supply

Jim Farley, CEO of Ford Motor Company, shown at the May unveiling of the new all-electric F-150 Lightning

Ford reported better-than-expected results Wednesday, citing a "significant" improvement in semiconductor availability in the latest quarter and announcing it would restore dividends.

Advertising Read more

The Detroit giant, which has joined other major automakers in cutting back production amid a global chip shortage, saw lower revenues tied to a drop in car sales compared with the year-ago period.

But Ford said semiconductor availability in the latest three months was "markedly improved" from the prior quarter, even as supply "remains a challenge."

Profits fell 23 percent to $1.8 billion on a five percent drop in revenues to $35.7 billion, the automaker said in a statement.

Ford lifted its full-year operating profit forecast and said its board voted to reinstate a dividend. Investors will get 10 cents a share on December 1.

Like General Motors and other rivals, Ford is aggressively ramping up investments in electric vehicles. The company has unveiled an all-electric version of its popular F-150 pickup truck and plans a new F-Series truck plant in Tennessee.

The company's share price rose 3.7 percent to $16.09 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 AFP