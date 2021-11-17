Biden asks government regulator to examine high gas prices

US President Joe Biden told regulators to look into possible "illegal conduct" by oil companies amid a nationwide spike in gas prices

Washington (AFP) – President Joe Biden called on US regulators Wednesday to look into the causes of the nationwide increase in gasoline prices, which he says are hurting workers.

The president last week named inflation as among his top priorities after data showed it reaching a 30-year high last month, fueling a slump in his public approval as prices for a range of goods, including gas, increase.

In a letter to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Biden took aim at oil companies he says are raising prices at the pump even as their profits soar and costs decrease, and instructed the agency to look into whether "illegal conduct" is behind the energy price spike.

"I do not accept hard-working Americans paying more for gas because of anti-competitive or otherwise potentially illegal conduct," Biden said in the letter.

Despite signs the US economy has bounced back strongly from the damage inflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic, Biden has paid a political cost as global supply chain snarls have cause shortages and driven an uptick in consumer inflation.

Biden said the prices at the pump are not justified by fundamentals of the market, noting that while the cost of unfinished gasoline has dropped more than five percent over the past month, retail prices rose three percent.

At the same time, oil companies "are generating significant profits," with the two largest on track to nearly double net income compared to 2019 and planning major stock buybacks, he said in the letter.

He instructed the FTC to "bring all of the commission's tools to bear if you uncover any wrongdoing."

In response to a previous request over the summer from Biden to look into the issue, FTC Commissioner Lina Khan pledged to investigate any collusion that might push prices higher, as well as take a closer look at mergers in the industry that reduce competition.

Average US prices at the pump fell to $3.41 a gallon as of Monday, 11 cents more than a month ago, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

That average is 81 cents more than in 2019, before the pandemic hit and kept most Americans at home.

"Unfortunately, the ongoing tight supply of crude oil will likely keep gas prices fluctuating, instead of dropping, for some time," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement this week.

