Flights cancelled in Spain due to Ryanair, EasyJet strikes

Madrid (AFP) – Nine flights to and from Spain were cancelled on Friday and dozens of others delayed due to the latest strike by cabin crew at low-cost airlines Ryanair and EasyJet.

The work stoppage over pay and working conditions comes as European schools are breaking up for the summer.

The strikes add more headaches to passengers and the aviation sector, which has struggled with staff shortages as it struggles to recruit people after massive layoffs during the Covid pandemic.

By 1:00 pm (1100 GMT) eight EasyJet flights had been cancelled and 21 delayed, the USO union which called the strike said.

One Ryanair flight was cancelled and 113 were delayed, it added.

EasyJet crew are set to strike during the first three weekends of July to demand parity in working conditions in line with other European airlines.

The strike by Ryanair cabin crew in Spain, where there are some 1,900 employees, began on June 24 and is due to run until Saturday. It is affecting 10 of the airline's bases in Spain.

On Thursday over 50 Ryanair flights to and from the country were cancelled because of the job action.

A strike by the airline's crew between June 24 and 26 cancelled 129 flights.

Flights from Paris' two largest airports, Charles de Gaulle and Orly, were disrupted on Friday for the second day in a row due to a strike by airport workers.

© 2022 AFP