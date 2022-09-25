Huge fire destroys warehouse at giant Paris wholesale market
Paris (AFP) – A major blaze swept through part of one of the world's biggest fresh produce markets on the outskirts of Paris on Sunday.
The fire destroyed a fruit and vegetable warehouse at the Rungis complex to the south of the French capital.
Flames spread shortly after noon, the authorities said, sending a dark plume of smoke billowing over the southern suburbs.
A hundred firefighters brought the fire under control by mid-afternoon and there were no injuries, the fire brigade said.#photo1
The warehouse, about the size of a football pitch, belonged to Les Halles Mandar group.
"It's a shock, but we're glad there were no injuries", boss Shaoul Abramczyk said.
"We will not be able to fulfil our partners' orders from tomorrow (Monday) and for several days", he added.
