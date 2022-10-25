Meta confirms WhatsApp outage, working to restore service

Problems with the hugely popular service were reported by monitoring site Downdetector and user complaints on social media on Tuesday

Paris (AFP) – US tech giant Meta confirmed a global outage was affecting its messaging service WhatsApp on Tuesday and said it was working to restore the app "as quickly as possible".

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a Meta spokesman told AFP.

Problems with the hugely popular service were reported by monitoring site Downdetector and user complaints on social media on Tuesday morning.

Downdetector said thousands of WhatsApp users had been reporting problems since 0717 GMT, with a sharp spike appearing on its dedicated chart covering the past 24 hours.

Social media users said they were unable to connect to the app or send messages.

WhatsApp's parent company Meta suffered an unprecedented major outage last year.

