Twitter users test free speech limits in new Musk era

Twitter users were busy Friday discussing - what else? - Twitter

Los Angeles (AFP) – Twitter users wasted no time Friday testing the limits of free speech on the platform under new owner Elon Musk, with posts questioning transgender identity and masks.

Hours after Musk took total ownership of the platform, conservative voices celebrated what they said was their newly-reclaimed right to free speech.

Podcaster Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) jumped straight in, tweeting: "BTW turns out men *CANT* get pregnant, Bring it, libs."

The tweet sparked both support and derision, with those apparently in agreement replying with tweets like "Truth," and "This is gonna be a great day."

Others opted to mock the familiar attempt to "own" liberal opponents.

"Turns out you CAN’T get laid," tweeted @sawthrewit.

The masks that were widely adopted during the Covid-19 pandemic, and which proved divisive in the United States despite scientists recommending their use, were also a popular topic.

"Now that we can tell the truth here after Elon Musk officially took over, I’m just going to come out and say it: Masks don’t work," tweeted @ianmSC.

Almost like it was 2020 all over again, the tweet sparked a number of supportive comments and videos showing steamy breath escaping from the side of masks.

It also provoked the expected replies from the other side of the debate.

"So if you need surgery you’d be okay with the medical staff not wearing masks? I mean since they don’t work, right?" tweeted @marynol51.

The world's richest man, a self-declared "free speech absolutist," finalised his will-he-won't-he takeover of Twitter late Thursday.

The mercurial Tesla chief tweeted, "let the good times roll," his latest lighthearted gesture signaling his tumultuous, $44 billion bid to take Twitter private was finally done.

Musk has vowed to dial back content moderation, which conservatives say unfairly targets their views.

But detractors warn that without standards, the world's "digital town square" is at risk of becoming a free-for-all of misinformation, with possibly perilous consequences for democracy and public health.

In true Twitter fashion, the conservative-led effort to test boundaries on Friday generated a few tongue-in-cheek efforts.

"Since this platform is allowing free-speech again I would just like to say that cool ranch Doritos are better than nacho cheese," tweeted @KFILE.

While @Alyssafarah looked to set the cat amongst the pigeons with an old saw that never fails to prove incendiary: "The Rolling Stones > the Beatles"

