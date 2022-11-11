British Airways allows all crew to wear make-up, accessories

BA said it has updated guidelines for cabin crew's make-up and accessories to make them more inclusive

London (AFP) – British Airways will permit all cabin crew to wear make-up and accessories regardless of gender, as the UK airline seeks to become more inclusive, it said Friday.

The change, to start Monday, allows crew to paint their nails or add lip colour, and comes after rival Virgin Atlantic eased dress restrictions.

"We have worked... to create updated guidelines for grooming, beauty and accessories," said a statement from British Airways, owned by airline conglomerate IAG.

A BA spokesman said the move related to hairstyles, jewellery and make-up, but stressed there was no physical change to uniform policy.

The carrier was "committed to an inclusive working environment", he added.

Virgin Atlantic in September said its crew could choose which of its uniforms to wear, featuring trousers and skirts, in a new gender identity policy.

It also introduced "pronoun badges" for crew and passengers. The airline already this year permitted crew to wear make-up and visible tattoos.

