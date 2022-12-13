Disgraced crypto tycoon Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas

Samuel Bankman-Fried was arrested on the eve of his scheduled testimony at a US Congress hearing about the collapse of his FTX cryptocurrency exchange

Washington (AFP) – Disgraced cryptocurrency tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday in the Bahamas at the request of the United States, according to US officials seeking to charge him after the spectacular collapse of his FTX platform.

Advertising Read more

The arrest comes on the eve of Bankman-Fried's scheduled appearance at a US Congress hearing in which he was to testify under oath about the crypto exchange's overnight demise.

The 30-year-old had in recent weeks defied legal advice and multiplied media appearances offering his version of his company's sudden failure, usually by video link from the Bahamas where his company is headquartered.

"Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the US Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the southern district of New York," said a tweeted statement from Damian Williams, lead prosecutor for the district.

"We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time," he added.

According to a press release from the attorney general's office in the Bahamas, Bankman-Fried was to be held in custody before an expected request for his extradition by the United States.

The Bahamas prime minister's office shared news of the arrest, as well as a police statement saying Bankman-Fried was arrested in the early evening at his apartment complex in the capital Nassau.

He was taken into custody without incident, the statement said, and was to appear in court in Nassau on Tuesday.

As much as anyone, Bankman-Fried had embodied the apparent emergence of cryptocurrency as an above-board investment and no longer a frowned on get-rich-quick scheme shunned by the banking establishment.

His FTC platform was plugged by celebrities in advertising campaigns and the cyber whiz kid became a regular presence in Washington where he donated tens of millions of dollars in political contributions.

But after reaching a valuation of $32 billion, FTX's implosion was swift following a November 2 report on ties between FTX and Alameda, a trading company also controlled by Bankman-Fried.

The report exposed that Alameda's balance sheet was heavily built on the FTT currency -- a token created by FTX and with no independent value.

'Grossly inexperienced'

The price of FTT plunged in early November, roiling both Alameda and FTX, where Alameda had large trading positions.

Reeling from customer withdrawals and short some $8 billion, FTX and some 100 related entities filed for bankruptcy protection on November 11, inviting scrutiny from regulators, prosecutors and furious clients who had believed the hype about cryptocurrency.

Among the revelations, FTX is suspected of fraud for propping up Alameda with billions of dollars in customer funds that are now likely lost forever.

Questions also linger over whether Bankman-Fried engaged in market manipulation, or illegally provided inside information to Alameda.

In his media interviews, Bankman-Fried has admitted to mistakes, but has denied intent to fraud his customers.

FTX CEO John Ray, who came to the company after the debacle, was to tell Congress on Tuesday that the problems rose because control was "in the hands of a very small group of grossly inexperienced and unsophisticated individuals."

"Never in my career have I seen such an utter failure of corporate controls at every level of an organization, from the lack of financial statements to a complete failure of any internal controls or governance whatsoever," Ray said in prepared remarks.

The fall of FTX has caused major doubts on the long term viability of cryptocurrency and heaped stress on other platforms and entities that rode the success of Bitcoin and other currencies.

© 2022 AFP