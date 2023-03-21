Asian markets rebound as bank fears ease, Fed decision in view

Speculation is mounting that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by the end of the year, despite still-high inflation

Hong Kong (AFP) – Asian markets bounced Tuesday from the previous day's rout, with lenders boosted by easing concerns of another financial crisis, while focus turned to the Federal Reserve's policy decision later in the week.

The panic that characterised trade over the past 11 days appeared to have faded after authorities in leading economies pledged support for depositors and troubled banks following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the United States.

Still, the takeover of troubled Credit Suisse by UBS for $3.25 billion fanned concerns about what could be next on the chopping block, and analysts warned it was too early to say that the crisis was over.

The move to save Credit Suisse aimed to prevent a wider crisis as it is among the 30 global banks considered "too big to fail".

All three main indexes on Wall Street ended on the front foot -- with the Dow more than one percent up -- while European markets were also comfortably higher, helped by promises of support from the Fed and other central banks as well as the saving of Credit Suisse.

However, embattled First Republic Bank collapsed almost 50 percent, despite a coalition of US lenders saying they would inject $30 billion into it.

There was also less concern over high-risk debt markets as holders of such bonds at Credit Suisse, known as AT1s, will lose $17.3 billion after authorities required that they be written off.

The upheaval in the banking sector has led traders to re-evaluate their bets on the Fed's interest rate plans, with speculation swirling that it will even cut rates by the end of the year to provide some stability, despite still-elevated inflation.

Before the crisis kicked off, expectations were for borrowing costs to go as high as six percent but now forecasts are for them to end at around four percent.

They are currently at 4.5-4.75 percent, and there is much talk about whether the US central bank holds fire at its Wednesday decision or lifts rates by 25 basis points.

Dollar tumbles

"Given the uncertainty in US regional Main Street banks, who do the bulk of the heavy lifting in consumer, small business and agricultural loans across America's heartland, there is a good chance the Fed prioritises stability over inflation this meeting," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes.

"And with oil tanking in the first quarter, the inflation problem could look relatively less urgent for this meeting.

"The good news is that the headline has fallen for eight consecutive months; the bad news is that 5.5 percent on the core is still far from the target. To be clear: US inflation is still a serious issue, and it's not coming down as fast as most expected."

And Ed Yardeni, of Yardeni Research, said: "Further rate hikes are no longer warranted, in our opinion."

In early Asian trade, Hong Kong rose with lenders HSBC and Standard Chartered well up, while Shanghai, Singapore, Seoul, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta were also in positive territory.

Sydney was more than one percent up with big advances for National Australia Bank and Westpac.

Lower expectations for US interest rates were also weighing on the dollar, which has tumbled against its peers, while oil prices fell again as investors fret over the impact on demand from a possible recession.

Key figures around 0230 GMT

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.7 percent at 19,128.12

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.3 percent at 3,245.19

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for a holiday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0720 from $1.0726 on Monday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2265 from $1.2280

Euro/pound: UP at 87.40 pence from 87.32 pence

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 131.27 yen from 131.32 yen

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.5 percent at $67.29 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.7 percent at $73.29 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 1.2 percent at 32,244.58 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.9 percent at 7,403.85 (close)

