Asian markets mostly up as traders eye China stimulus

Hong Kong (AFP) – Hopes China will unveil fresh measures to kickstart its ailing economy lifted most markets Friday, while the dollar struggled to bounce from losses fuelled by bets the Federal Reserve is near the end of its tightening cycle.

The dollar is struggling to bounce back after the Federal Reserve held interest rates

Optimism is seeping through trading floors after the US central bank on Wednesday decided against lifting interest rates as data suggested the 10 previous straight hikes were beginning to kick in.

That was followed by a cut by the People's Bank of China that compounded speculation that authorities are about to announce measures to help fire growth as the post zero-Covid recovery runs out of steam.

A series of lacklustre economic indicators in recent weeks have added to worries about the outlook for the world's number two economy.

Inflation is just 0.2 percent, factory activity contracted for the second consecutive month in May, retail sales slowed further last month and youth unemployment has hit a record high.

Bloomberg News reported this month that authorities were planning a rollout of support measures, with the State Council said to target the ailing property sector.

A further loosening of monetary policy to boost lending could also be on the cards as well as more infrastructure spending.

The commerce ministry said Thursday that help to promote the development of the car, home appliance and catering industries was also on the agenda, Bloomberg said.

"It seems China's policymakers have had enough and are unwilling to sit idle and watch consumer sentiment crumble," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes.

"This big-time stimulus is geared to stabilise expectations, bring the post-Covid recovery back on track, and build the case for market-based interest rates and the yuan exchange rate to bottom out. At the same time, China's risk market should flourish as the deflationary haze lifts."

Hong Kong and Shanghai rose, along with Sydney, Seoul, Singapore and Wellington.

However, Tokyo struggled on a stronger yen, even as the Bank of Japan on Friday stood pat on its ultra-loose monetary policy.

There were also losses in Taipei, Manila and Jakarta.

The tepid performance came despite another strong performance on Wall Street, where all three main indexes climbed more than one percent on bets the Fed has come to the end, or is close to, its hiking programme.

After Wednesday's rate pause, bank officials indicated they would use data to decide on whether or not to resume lifting, but analysts said investors thought that unlikely.

A report showing more US jobless claims than expected last week added to those expectations.

The prospect of an extended pause weighed on the dollar Thursday and it was unable to recover with any force in Asia.

The euro was the best performer against the greenback after the European Central Bank lifted rates and warned of persistent inflation that will remain "too high for too long".

ECB chief Christine Lagarde said after the decision that officials planned to increase more.

- Key figures around 0230 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.5 percent at 33,305.96 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.3 percent at 19,890.77

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.2 percent at 3,259.42

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0943 from $1.0951 on Thursday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2783 from $1.2784

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 140.07 yen from 140.27 yen

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.61 pence from 85.63 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.3 percent at $70.39 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.3 percent at $75.44 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 1.3 percent at 34,408.06 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 7,628.26 (close)

© 2023 AFP