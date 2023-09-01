Cowboys again top Forbes list of most valuable NFL teams

Los Angeles (AFP) – The Dallas Cowboys have once again been named the NFL's most valuable franchise by Forbes magazine, topping the list for the 17th straight year at a valuation of $9 billion.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones's team has been valued at $9 billion by Forbes magazine in its annual report on NFL team values

Advertising Read more

The list released by Forbes this week -- with the American football season due to kick off on September 7 -- estimates the club owned by Jerry Jones is worth 13 percent more than they were last year.

Although the Cowboys have only made the playoffs five times in the past 13 seasons, Forbes put their revenue at $1.14 billion.

The New England Patriots at $7 billion, Los Angeles Rams at $6.9 billion, New York Giants at $6.8 billion and Chicago Bears at $6.3 billion completed the top five.

Jones bought the Cowboys for $140 million in 1989 -- when he was 46 years old -- from team owner and friend H.R. "Bum" Bright in the largest deal at the time for an NFL team.

Jones said in May of 2022 that he could sell the Cowboys for "more than $10 billion" and they have moved closer to that mark.

Forbes estimates the average value of the National Football League's 32 teams rose 14 percent from last year to $5.1 billion thanks to more television money and the $6.05 billion sale of the Washington Commanders that was confirmed in July.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs were 23rd on the list, valued at $4.3 billion. The lowest-valued team was the Cincinnati Bengals at $3.5 billion.

© 2023 AFP