American pair admit helping former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn flee Japan

Fugitive tycoon Carlos Ghosn is wanted by Japan on charges of financial misconduct.

An American man and his son, accused of orchestrating former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn’s escape from Japan, admitted their role on Monday in their first appearance in a Tokyo court.

Former special forces operative Michael Taylor and his 28-year-old son Peter were extradited by US authorities over claims they smuggled Ghosn out of Japan in a music equipment case as he was awaiting trial.

The pair face up to three years in prison if convicted of helping Ghosn who is currently an international fugitive living in Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.

Ghosn was out on bail awaiting trial on four counts of financial misconduct, which he denies, when he slipped out of Japan in a private jet, transiting Turkey on his way to Lebanon.

The Taylors, along with a Lebanese national who is still at large, are suspected of orchestrating the December 2019 escape.

The pair fought their extradition, claiming they could face torture-like conditions in Japan and have not commented on their case since arriving in early March.

However local media in Japan say both men have admitted wrongdoing during questioning.

144 million Yen

Public broadcaster NHK said Peter Taylor had received 144 million Yen from the Ghosns for their help.

The Asahi Shimbun Daily said the pair spent most of the money on preparations for the escape.

Ghosn remains in Lebanon where he was questioned last month by French investigators over a series of alleged financial improprieties.

Among the allegations are improper financial interactions with Renault-Nissan’s distributor in Oman, payments by a Dutch subsidiary to consultants and lavish parties organized at the Palace of Versailles.

Ghosn was questioned as a witness as he would need to be in France to be formally indicted.

