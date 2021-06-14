Ferrari launches first fashion collection and reopens famed Cavallino restaurant

Models wearing the clothing designs by Ferrari. The luxury car maker released its first fashion collection, at the Maranello headquarters in northern Italy on 13 June 2021.

Swapping the road for the catwalk, Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari launched its first clothing line for men, women and children including accessories inside its Maranello headquarters in northern Italy on Sunday evening. A colourful indication that the post-Covid economy is revving up.

Ferrari’s first fashion collection is part of the company’s new lifestyle project, announced in November 2019, just before the Covid pandemic, which saw the arrival of Rocco Iannone as creative director.

The 37-year-old who previously held the same job at Pal Zileri and before that worked for over 10 years at Giorgio Armani, was responsible for developing the content, design and image of the new Ferrari apparel.

Iannone created the line that was presented on the company’s car assembly line. Many of the designs have a futuristic motorsport look in which the Ferrari brand’s colours, red and yellow, are recognizable.

Fabrics include leather and recycled plastics and the Ferrari name and prancing horse logo have been emblazoned on different items of clothing as well as on many accessories including scarves, belts and socks.

Sign of optimism

Among those present for the launch were Ferrari heir John Elkann and his wife Lavinia and Ferrari pilots Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. “The fashion show and the opening of the Ferrari store and the Cavallino restaurant are the sign of an Italy that is strong and optimistic, ready for growth and renewal”, Elkann said.

Ferrari’s chief brand diversification officer Nicola Boari said the aim of the new fashion collection was to attract not only loyal racing fans and sports car customers but a wider audience to include women as well as a younger generation, which loves fashion and the brand and may not have otherwise been reached.

Customers will be able to make their purchases of clothing items and accessories online and at dedicated Ferrari stores in Italy and abroad. Every year in June the company plans to reveal its new collection.

Around 10,000 Ferrari designed luxury sports cars are sold every year and customers have the option to personalize them.

Along with the launch of its first fashion collection, Ferrari also re-opened its world renowned Cavallino (prancing horse) restaurant, where founder Enzo Ferrari used to dine with friends, wealthy customers and Formula One drivers, and which originally was the company’s staff canteen.

Michelin-starred chef Massimo Bottura has been brought in to run the restaurant and architect India Mahdavi was charged with the design. Bottura and his wife Lara are also known for their Food for Soul project aimed at empowering communities by building culture and feeding the needy through spaces known as ‘refettori’ in different parts of the world. The opening of a new ‘refettorio’ in Harlem is expected in the fall.

