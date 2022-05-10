France's Alstom announces €2.5 bn German train contract

Transport

Exterior view of the Coradia Stream High Capacity electric double-deck trains for SFBW in Germany (illustration). A €2.5 bn contract was signed on 9 May 2022.

Rail manufacturer Alstom announced Monday it has won an almost €2.5 billion contract to supply 130 regional trains in southwestern Germany and maintain them for 30 years.

The electric double-decker trains will run on the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg's network, the company said in a statement.

"This is the largest order for Alstom in Germany to date," the French group said, noting that the contract includes an option for an additional 100 trains.

The 380-seat Coradia Stream High Capacity trains can travel at up to 200 km/h, and will offer lounges, conference rooms and family compartments as well as space for luggage and bikes, the company said.

The first deliveries are expected in 2025.

Inside view of Alstom's Coradia Stream High Capacity (HC) electric double-deck trains for Germany. The 2nd class offers, among other things, reading lamps, power sockets and reservation displays (illustration). © Alstom Advanced & Creative Design

More than 730 Coradia Stream trains have already been ordered in Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark and Spain, according to Alstom.

"This contract undoubtedly marks a milestone in the cooperation between Alstom and the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg", said Muslum Yakisan, head of Alstom for Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

"State-of-the-art trains like our Coradia Stream High Capacity are the best answer to the question of how to meet the growing need for sustainable and future-proof mobility solutions in Germany," he added.

Alstom's Coradia Stream High Capacity train for the Baden-Württemberg network in Germany. Illustration of the 1st class on the upper floor. A €2.5 bn contract was signed on 9 May 2022 © Alstom Advanced & Creative Design

“When awarding the contract, we set very high standards for the performance and technology of the vehicles. In terms of passenger comfort, we are setting new standards in regional rail transport that have not yet been achieved in Germany,” said Winfried Hermann, Minister of Transport Baden-Württemberg.

"These trains are sprinters in local transport. We want to attract many additional passengers with these trains".

(With AFP)

