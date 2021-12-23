Canada clears Covid-vaccinated Santa for travel

Santa, seen here taking socially-distanced photos with children in Kingston, Canada in November 2020, has been cleared for travel in Canada's airspace this Christmas after showing proof of vaccination

Ottawa (AFP) – Santa has been cleared for travel in Canada's airspace after showing proof of vaccination and a pre-flight negative Covid test, the transport minister said Thursday.

"This year, I'm delighted to clear Santa and his crew for travel in Canadian skies," the minister, Omar Alghabra said in a statement.

"When I spoke to Santa (in a call to the North Pole), he assured me that he met all the pre-entry requirements to re-enter Canada," he said.

Santa's flight crew -- including reindeer Rudolph, whose "nose shone red and bright (but) made sure he had no Covid-19 symptoms before taking off" -- have also been given the all clear.

Last week, Ottawa advised Canadians against non-essential foreign travel over the Christmas holidays, saying the Covid-19 Omicron variant "makes us fear the worst," including soaring infections and travel disruptions.

Several provinces, meanwhile, have reimposed public health restrictions including gathering size limits.

"By doing your part to keep others safe," urged Alghabra, including getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, and staying six feet or "at least a dozen or so candy canes apart, you'll find yourself atop the Nice List this year."

