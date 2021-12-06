Canucks set to hire Boudreau as new coach after Green axing, reports

Bruce Boudreau is poised to become the Vancouver Canucks next head coach, ESPN reported on Sunday

Los Angeles (AFP) – The Vancouver Canucks have fired head coach Travis Green after a disappointing start to the season which sees them in last place in the Pacific Division standings, US media reported on Sunday night.

The Canucks, who are below the expansion Seattle Kraken in the Western Conference standings, plan to replace Green with former Anaheim Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau, US sports broadcaster ESPN said.

Vancouver lost 4-1 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday dropping them to 8-15-2. They now have 18 points, just two ahead of the Arizona Coyotes, who are last in the Western Conference.

The Canucks started the season by losing six of their first nine contests.

The 50-year-old Green was in his fifth season as Vancouver's coach. He would leave with a record of 133-147-34.

Green guided the Canucks to the playoffs once when they reached the second-round in 2019-20. In May, the team rewarded Green with a two-year contract extension.

This would be Boudreau's fourth stop as an NHL coach, after stints in Anaheim, Washington and Minnesota.

Boudreau was fired by Minnesota in February 2020, after a 27-23-7 start to the 2019-20 season. In all, Boudreau has coached 984 NHL games, with a 567-302-115 record.

