Carbery boosts Ireland, Henderson only doubt for Wales Six Nations opener

Ireland's only fitness concern ahead of their Six Nations opener with champions Wales is lock Iain Henderson as the Irish bid to extend their winning run to nine Tests

Dublin (AFP) – Experienced lock Iain Henderson is the only injury doubt for Ireland's opening Six Nations match at home to champions Wales on Saturday week, head coach Andy Farrell said on Wednesday.

Advertising Read more

Joey Carbery -- captain Johnny Sexton's back-up at fly-half -- and British & Irish Lions prop Tadhg Furlong will be fit to train with the rest of the squad after recovering from a broken elbow and calf injury respectively.

Others like Henderson's second row partner James Ryan and backrow forward Josh van der Flier have also been passed fit to train.

Farrell, though, will have to plan without exciting wing James Lowe, who has a hamstring injury, as the Irish seek to extend their winning run to nine Tests when they face the Welsh at Lansdowne Road.

Henderson, 29, hasn't played since December 17 due to an ankle injury, having just returned from a hamstring issue.

Lowe did not join up with the squad but 65-times capped Henderson did and will travel with them to Portugal.

"To sum it all up we expect everyone bar 'Hendo' to be training full time by the end of the week," he said at the Six Nations launch.

"However, it is not to say he is out of the Wales game yet."

'Shock to the system'

Carbery made an impressive return to the Ireland team last year after two years wrecked by injuries and was especially impressive in seeing the Irish over the line -- after Sexton had gone off -- in their memorable home victory in November over New Zealand.

Farrell, though, said the 26-year-old Munster playmaker was in grand shape.

"Joey's been fighting fit, he is as fit as a fiddle," said Farrell.

"The only thing he has had to wait for is the all clear for contact training and he has that so it is all systems go."

Lowe, who like Carbery was born in New Zealand and impressed in Ireland's November Tests after being criticised for his Six Nations performances, is "gutted" said Farrell.

"We will see what his fitness is like when he comss back," said Farrell.

"We are expecting him to be out for a few weeks as I suppose a hamstring takes a while."

Sexton knows all about injuries having had his fair share down the years but having recovered from a knee injury he suffered in the win over the All Blacks he was laid low by Covid-19.

However, the 36-year-old -- who admitted Covid had knocked him out -- has returned to action with Leinster in the last two Champions Cup matches.

"I had it for a week or so and it takes a bit of time to get back fully fit," he said.

"The first game back was a European game (came on as a replacement in the second-half of the victory over Montpellier earlier this month) so I blew the lungs out on that.

"It was a shock to the system but I felt much better last weekend (the victory over Bath) and hopefully now we'll train hard this week and it will be another good step in my preparation.

"I know I need to train well to earn my place in the team and that's more my focus is getting as fit and ready as possible to challenge for that spot."

© 2022 AFP