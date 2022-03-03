Celtic and Rangers to play each other in Sydney

Rangers and Celtic will play each other in Sydney in November

Sydney (AFP) – Celtic and Rangers will play a derby outside Scotland for the first time when they meet at the Sydney Super Cup in Australia this year, local officials said.

The two Glasgow powerhouses will take part in a four-team tournament with A-League sides Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers from November 16 to 20.

"This will be the first time in history this iconic match-up has been played outside of Scotland," New South Wales Sports Minister Stuart Ayres said in a statement late Wednesday.

Celtic are managed by Australian Ange Postecoglou, who said he was "super excited" to be heading home.

"It will be special," he said. "The club's always had a strong connection with Australia, and I know how passionate the supporters' groups are down there and how they follow the club."

The clash between the Old Firm rivals will be held at the 83,000-capacity Stadium Australia on November 20 during a five-week break in domestic football ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

