Celtic close in on Scottish title with Old Firm win

Celtic beat Rangers 2-1 to move six points clear in the Scottish Premiership

Glasgow (AFP) – Celtic inflicted Rangers' first home league defeat for two years to close in on regaining the Scottish Premiership title with a 2-1 win at Ibrox on Sunday.

Advertising Read more

Ange Postecoglou's men extended their lead at the top of the table to six points and a much superior goal difference with just six games to play.

Aaron Ramsey gave Rangers the perfect start, but it was 1-1 after just seven minutes when Tom Rogic swept home to equalise.

Cameron Carter-Vickers then drilled home the winner just before half-time and Celtic held out at the break to move to the brink of not only the title but the automatic qualification for next season's Champions League it will bring.

It was for those Champions League riches that Rangers splashed out to get Ramsey on loan from Juventus in January.

The Welsh international has been blighted by more injury problems during his time in Glasgow, but looked to be coming good at just the right time when he opened the scoring.

Ryan Kent got in behind the Celtic defence and squared for the former Arsenal midfielder to score his first goal at Ibrox.

Celtic did not take long to strike back as Callum McGregor weaved into the Rangers box and after Rogic and Reo Hatate saw shots blocked, Rogic pounced the sweep the ball high into the net.

The visitors then began to take control and could have had a penalty when Allan McGregor clipped Daizen Maeda.

But it was a scrappy goal that claimed a huge three points as Carter-Vickers smashed in the loose ball after Rangers failed to clear a free-kick into the box.

Celtic are now unbeaten in 32 domestic games and will be confident of completing a treble with another Old Firm clash in the Scottish Cup semi-finals to come in two weeks' time.

There was a delay to the start of the second period as a broken glass bottle had to be cleared away from the Celtic box.

But the action on the field fizzled out in the second half.

Rangers were without top scorer Alfredo Morelos through injury the Colombian's presence was badly missed as the home side struggled to break Celtic down.

Joe Hart was forced into only one serious save when he got down low to his left to parry Fashion Sakala's effort.

And the best save of the match came at the other end late on when McGregor produced a miraculous stop to prevent substitute Liel Abada making it 3-1.

© 2022 AFP