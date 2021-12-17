Chargers' Parham recovering after concussion

Los Angeles Chargers Donald Parham is taken off the field after being injured in the first quarter of an NFL loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He was diagnosed with a concussion

Los Angeles (AFP) – Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham was expected to leave hospital Friday after suffering a concussion in his team's NFL overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.

Parham, 24, was hurt early in the contest when he banged his head on the turf trying to reel in a pass from Justin Herbert in the back of the end zone.

A teammate briefly tried to move Parham's left arm but it was frozen in a bent position and medical personnel placed him on a stretcher to carry him off the field.

"It's the tough side of pro sports," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said.

On Friday the team issued an update on Parham's condition.

"Tight End Donald Parham Jr. stayed overnight at UCLA Harbor Medical Center for observation after being diagnosed with a concussion," the Chargers said in a statement.

"He is resting comfortably, alert and will likely be discharged from the hospital later today."

Parham is in his second NFL season and has appeared in all but one of the Chargers' games this season.

