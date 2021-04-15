Chauvin chooses not to testify at George Floyd murder trial

A memorial to George Floyd on the Minneapolis street where he died

Advertising Read more

Minneapolis (AFP)

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin said Thursday he will not testify at his murder trial for the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin told Judge Peter Cahill that he would invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and would not take the witness stand.

"I will invoke my Fifth Amendment privilege today," Chauvin said.

Chauvin, 45, is facing murder and manslaughter charges for Floyd's May 25, 2020 death.

Chauvin, who is white, was seen in a video that went viral kneeling on the neck of the 46-year-old Black man for more than nine minutes.

© 2021 AFP