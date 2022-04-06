Chelsea boss Tuchel makes four changes for Real clash

London (AFP) – Thomas Tuchel made four changes for Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid as he looked for a response following last weekend's shock thrashing by Brentford.

After Brentford romped to a 4-1 victory in the Premier League on Saturday, Tuchel dropped Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Marcos Alonso and Ruben Loftus-Cheek for Real's visit to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Andreas Christensen came into the back three, with Reece James at right wing-back, Jorginho in midfield and Christian Pulisic on the flanks.

Kai Havertz kept his place as Chelsea's central striker, meaning club record signing Romelu Lukaku once again had to be content with a place on the bench in his disappointing first season back at the club.

Cesar Azpilicueta was expected to feature out of position at left wing-back for Chelsea.

Real boss Carlo Ancelotti was free to coach the La Liga leaders from the touchline after testing negative for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

Ancelotti selected Federico Valverde on the right wing, with Karim Benzema the central striker and Vinicius Junior on the left of the front three.

Chelsea (3-4-3)

Edouard Mendy; Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Cesar Azpilicueta; Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz

Coach: Thomas Tuchel (GER)

Real Madrid (4-3-3)

Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (ITA)

Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)

