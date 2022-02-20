Chile's Niemann wins second PGA Tour title at Riviera

Chile's Joaquin Niemann acknowledges fans after a birdie putt on the way to victory in the US PGA Tour Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club

Los Angeles (AFP) – Joaquin Niemann's gritty even par 71 was enough to give the 23-year-old Chilean his second US PGA Tour title on Sunday, a two-shot triumph in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

On a chilly day west of Los Angeles, Niemann couldn't match the fireworks of the back-to-back 63s he shot on Thursday and Friday.

But his 19-under total of 265 gave him a two-stroke victory over world number two Collin Morikawa and US rookie Cameron Young.

Morikawa surged up the leaderboard with an impressive six-under par 65 for 267, while Young, who started the day three adrift, carded a one-under 70.

Niemann, who had already broken the tournament's 36-hole and 54-hole scoring records, looked on course to break the 37-year-old 72-hole record of 264 set by Lanny Wadkins back in 1985.

Even for the day after a bogey and a birdie on the front nine, he missed a five-foot birdie attempt at the 10th then chipped in for eagle at the 11th to reach 21-under -- and take a five-shot lead over playing partner Young.

But back-to-back bogeys at the 14th and 15th -- where his five-foot putt for par lipped out -- saw Niemann's lead dwindle.

Young, who was one-over for the day through 10 holes, gained ground with a birdie at the 11th and a hole out for birdie at 15 after he'd been in a fairway bunker.

But he couldn't apply consistent pressure, giving a stroke back when he was unable to get up and down from a greenside bunker at the par-three 16th before his last birdie of the day at the 17th.

Morikawa, who could have toppled Spain's Jon Rahm from the number one world ranking with a victory this week, holed out for a birdie at the seventh and an eagle at the 10th in his impressive round.

He was within two after draining a seven-foot birdie putt at the 17th but couldn't get his birdie attempt from just inside 10 feet to fall at the last.

"Overall I'm happy with the way things kind of played out," said Morikawa, who was eight back to start the day. "Wish I had that putt on 18 again, but it is what it is."

