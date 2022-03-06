China's Wu wins fourth DP World Tour title

Nairobi (AFP) – China's Wu Ashun captured his fourth DP World Tour title on Sunday with victory at the Kenya Open, overturning a four-shot overnight deficit to finish clear at the top.

Advertising Read more

The 36-year-old carded four birdies in a row from the seventh hole and signed for a 65 and a 16 under par total.

"Today I was four shots behind and still playing to my plan. Five under was my goal today and after ten holes I had a good feeling and I told myself I'll keep playing and make a couple of birdies and it's fine," Wu told the DP World Tour website.

"My short game was good today also, I saved a couple of pars, my putting was good to make birdies on the 17th and 18th, I'm happy."

Wu became the third Chinese winner in DP World Tour history when he won the 2015 Volvo China Open and since then he has added wins in Austria and the Netherlands, with this win moving him two victories ahead of countryman Li Haotong.

He will also move up to sixth on the Race to Dubai Rankings after triumphing in his 158th appearance.

His wife and 13-week-old baby watched on the Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi.

"It's a big celebration, I'm so happy with my family here," he added.

Canadian Aaron Cockerill, South African Thriston Lawrence and German Hurly Long finished four shots back.

© 2022 AFP