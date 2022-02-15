Chinese teen star Su adds Olympic snowboard gold to silver

Beijing (AFP) – China's 17-year-old Su Yiming became the host nation's latest hero after adding snowboard Big Air gold on Tuesday to the silver he won last week.

The teenager scorched to the Big Air title with a runaway score of 182.50 to win his second medal at the Games, having been unlucky to have only come away with silver in last week's slopestyle competition.

Su took a dominant gold ahead of Norway's Mons Roisland, on 171.75, with Canada's Max Parrot -- the slopestyle winner -- taking bronze with 170.25.

Su has competed in just six World Cup events but already he has become the first men's snowboarding Olympic medallist in China's history.

He is a former child actor who appeared in the epic action movie "The Taking of Tiger Mountain" when he was eight years old before deciding to fully dedicate himself to snowboarding.

© 2022 AFP